Shell sets out its stall in climate case appeal

Shell is battling to persuade judges in The Hague to reverse a court ruling ordering significant reductions in climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2021 the supermajor was ordered by a Dutch court to cut its own carbon emissions, as well as emissions resulting from the use of Shell's products by customers, by a net 45 percent by 2030 (compared to 2019).

The ruling set a precedent and sparked a wave of similar cases by non-profit organisations against multinationals such as...