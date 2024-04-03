Shell sets out its stall in climate case appeal

Shell is battling to persuade judges in The Hague to reverse a court ruling ordering significant reductions in climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2021 the supermajor was ordered by a Dutch court to cut its own carbon emissions, as well as emissions resulting from the use of Shell's products by customers, by a net 45 percent by 2030 (compared to 2019).
The ruling set a precedent and sparked a wave of similar cases by non-profit organisations against multinationals such as...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
