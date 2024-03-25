US and EU breaking taboos to restrain Israel

The US abstained and all EU states on the UN Security Council (UNSC) have backed a call for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, as Europe prepares to also blacklist extremist Israeli settlers.
Monday's (25 March) UNSC resolution called for a halt to fighting by "all parties" for "the month of Ramadan", the Muslim holy month, which ends on 9 April.
It also urged "unconditional release of all [Israeli] hostages" and "ensuring humanitarian access" to starving people in Gaza.
Fr...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
