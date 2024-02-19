Ad
euobserver
After age limits were loosened in Finland, they found that 17-year-olds account for about eight percent of all road infractions even though they make up just 0.3 percent of all license holders (Photo: ECF)

EU plan to let 17-year olds drive trucks is crazy

Health & Society
Opinion
by Ceri Woolsgrove, Brussels,

The European Parliament's transport committee is poised to adopt a position on EU driving licence rules that would permit 17-year-olds to operate trucks and 16-year-olds to drive 2.5-tonne SUVs.

It's an astonishing proposition rooted in political interest rather than facts, with potentially dire consequences for all road users, especially for people who walk and cycle.

In consideration are proposals to revise the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ceri Woolsgrove is senior policy officer at the European Cyclists' Federation.

Related articles

Second-hand cars flaw in EU Green Deal
Why a Chinese car battery plant in Hungary is not a good idea
EU approves 2035 phaseout of polluting cars and vans
Cycling's legislative chaos: do they know what they're building?
After age limits were loosened in Finland, they found that 17-year-olds account for about eight percent of all road infractions even though they make up just 0.3 percent of all license holders (Photo: ECF)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Ceri Woolsgrove is senior policy officer at the European Cyclists' Federation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections