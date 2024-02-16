Navalny executed by Putin — another sacrificial victim

It happened. The Kremlin has finally managed to kill Alexei Navalny, the major political opponent of the regime run by Vladimir Putin for the last quarter of the century.



Whatever the official explanation of Navalny's death the Russian administration or medical establishment presents to the Russian population and the international community, there should be no doubt about the Kremlin's long-standing intention to kill him.



They started, first, with irritated attempts to dissuade him fr...