Navalny executed by Putin — another sacrificial victim

It happened. The Kremlin has finally managed to kill Alexei Navalny, the major political opponent of the regime run by Vladimir Putin for the last quarter of the century.\n \nWhatever the official explanation of Navalny's death the Russian administration or medical establishment presents to the Russian population and the international community, there should be no doubt about the Kremlin's long-standing intention to kill him.\n \nThey started, first, with irritated attempts to dissuade him fr...
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).
