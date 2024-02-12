Ad
euobserver
Nato defence ministers talks are expected to focus on Ukraine (Photo: nato.int)

Nato, defence summit, and UNRWA in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Nato defence ministers will meet in Brussels on Thursday (15 February), including a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council.

Ahead of the summit, there will also be a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group) hosted by the United States to discuss Ukraine's defence needs.

This comes as Hungary is facing mounting pressure to lift its Nato veto on Sweden and after several EU officials and lawmakers...

