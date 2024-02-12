Nato, defence summit, and UNRWA in focus This WEEK

Nato defence ministers will meet in Brussels on Thursday (15 February), including a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council.
Ahead of the summit, there will also be a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group) hosted by the United States to discuss Ukraine's defence needs.
This comes as Hungary is facing mounting pressure to lift its Nato veto on Sweden and after several EU officials and lawmakers...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
