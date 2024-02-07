Ad
euobserver
EU member states will need to increase green investments to achieve climate targets, and the gap is only set to grow with existing funds running out. (Photo: Robert and Cathy)

EU budget offers little on post-2025 climate funds

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

An agreement was reached between member states and the EU Parliament in the early hours of Wednesday morning (7 February) to top up the EU budget.

This will give Europe the financial space to "tackle some of the main challenges of the decade," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, relieved that the months-long obstruction by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán had finally been overcome.

But while member states and MEPs quickly agreed on the main item on the list, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU cuts climate and foreign aid to finance war, borders
EU doubles down on carbon capture in 2040 climate plans
2024 EU budget: 'How are we supposed to do more with less?'
EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts
EU member states will need to increase green investments to achieve climate targets, and the gap is only set to grow with existing funds running out. (Photo: Robert and Cathy)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections