Ad
euobserver
The centrist group Renew Europe is the third largest in the European Parliament, with 101 MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

MEP Valérie Hayer to be next Renew Europe leader

EU Political
EU Elections
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

French MEP Valérie Hayer has won the group's backing to become the new president of Renew Europe, EUobserver has learned.

French president Emmanuel Macron appointed Stéphane Séjourné as his new foreign minister earlier in January, leaving the Renew Europe post he held from autumn 2021 vacant — and prompting a search for a new leader for the liberals.

Dutch MEP Malik Azmani, the current interim president, was the other opti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Macron to Netanyahu: France 'ready to fight' Hamas
EU Parliament will see far-right surge at election, study says
Can new French PM 'Baby Macron' help beat Le Pen?
Leadership race begins among EU liberals
The centrist group Renew Europe is the third largest in the European Parliament, with 101 MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections