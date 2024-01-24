MEP Valérie Hayer to be next Renew Europe leader

French MEP Valérie Hayer has won the group's backing to become the new president of Renew Europe, EUobserver has learned.

French president Emmanuel Macron appointed Stéphane Séjourné as his new foreign minister earlier in January, leaving the Renew Europe post he held from autumn 2021 vacant — and prompting a search for a new leader for the liberals.

Dutch MEP Malik Azmani, the current interim president, was the other opti...