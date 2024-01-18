Ad
euobserver
Steam rising from the Nesjavellir geothermal power station in Iceland (Photo: Wikimedia)

EU Parliament united in call for first-ever geothermal strategy

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Parliament approved a report that calls on the EU Commission to accelerate the deployment of geothermal energy, during a vote in Strasbourg on Thursday (18 January).

Geothermal energy is heat generated in earth's crust and is used mainly for electricity generation, district heating and industrial processes and could be Europe's next big thing in renewable energy.

According to the resolution adopted on Thursday, underground heat can supply 75 percent of all of the heating ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

