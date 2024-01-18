EU Parliament united in call for first-ever geothermal strategy

The EU Parliament approved a report that calls on the EU Commission to accelerate the deployment of geothermal energy, during a vote in Strasbourg on Thursday (18 January).

Geothermal energy is heat generated in earth's crust and is used mainly for electricity generation, district heating and industrial processes and could be Europe's next big thing in renewable energy.

According to the resolution adopted on Thursday, underground heat can supply 75 percent of all of the heating ...