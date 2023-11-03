Ad
euobserver
Belgian writer and public speaker Youssef Kobo (Photo: Youssef kobo)

Interview

Not like last time: Why Gaza is a new 'rip' in Belgian society

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgium is used to seeing spikes in hatred of Jews and Muslims during Middle East conflicts, but the Gaza war is tearing apart society in deeper ways than before.

That was the warning from Youssef Kobo, a writer and speaker on Belgian politics, speaking to EUobserver this week.

"Antisemitism and Islamophobia go through the roof" in Belgium, he said, because it is home to some 50,000 Jews and 800,000 Muslims.

According to

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Israel's Gaza attack 'beyond proportionality', Norway says
Israeli 'rage' in West Bank alarms France and US
Gaza nears Mosul and Mariupol as deadliest urban conflict
Belgian writer and public speaker Youssef Kobo (Photo: Youssef kobo)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections