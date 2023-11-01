Against the odds, wartime Ukrainian football is thriving

Nearly two years into Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian football continues to press on in its second season under wartime conditions. However, few could've ever predicted the current league standings as less-resourced clubs are currently leading the league. Ukrainian football fans can expect an unpredictable season, with the potential end of the dominance of Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.
The war abruptly halted the 2021/22 season
Andrew Todos is a British-Ukrainian freelance sports journalist and broadcaster. He is the founder of the leading English language resource on Ukrainian football — Zorya Londonsk and is a co-host on the Ukraine + Football podcast.David Kirichenko is a freelance journalist and an associate research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, a London-based think tank.
