Ad
euobserver
Pedro Sánchez's team have been in talks in Brussels with exiled Catalan separatists (Photo: La Moncloa)

Sanchez's 'amnesty' talks with Catalan separatists to stay PM

EU Political
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Spain's incumbent caretaker government, led by socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez, is keen to avoid another election and is finalising details to secure a second term, which he hopes could begin as early as next week (7-8 November).

The Popular Party leader, Alberto Feijóo, tried to push through his own investiture after his centre-right party came out on top in the July elections, but failed to attract enough other coalition...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Spain's king asks conservative Feijóo to form government
Catalan separatist in next year's EU election race
Exiled Catalan leader sets conditions to make Sanchez PM
EU rejects fast-tracking Spain's Catalan language bid
Pedro Sánchez's team have been in talks in Brussels with exiled Catalan separatists (Photo: La Moncloa)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections