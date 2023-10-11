EU states at crossroads on weed-killer renewal

Representatives from EU governments will, on Thursday (12 October), discuss the European Commission's proposal to renew the glyphosate's market license for another 10 years.
The debate will be followed by a vote on Friday.
The move has become embroiled in controversy, with allegations of EU agencies ignoring scientific evidence and lawsuits to give in to lobby tactics of companies marketing the product.
And it ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
