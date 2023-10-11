Ad
euobserver
Glyphosate, previously sold commercially by Monsanto as Roundup, is the most widely used herbicide in the world (Photo: Global Justice Now)

EU states at crossroads on weed-killer renewal

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Representatives from EU governments will, on Thursday (12 October), discuss the European Commission's proposal to renew the glyphosate's market license for another 10 years.

The debate will be followed by a vote on Friday.

The move has become embroiled in controversy, with allegations of EU agencies ignoring scientific evidence and lawsuits to give in to lobby tactics of companies marketing the product.

And it ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Lobbyist register to be tightened after Monsanto case
Researchers slam EU safety review of glyphosate
Glyphosate: a step closer to reauthorisation in EU?
US glyphosate verdict gives ammunition to EU activists
Glyphosate, previously sold commercially by Monsanto as Roundup, is the most widely used herbicide in the world (Photo: Global Justice Now)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections