Erdoğan lashes out at ECHR's landmark 'anti-Turkey' ruling

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has strongly criticised the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for its supposed 'anti-Turkey' stance, during his opening speech of the legislative year in Ankara.
The Strasbourg-based court had ruled that an imprisoned teacher's rights have been violated in Turkey — in a landmark decision that could have far-reaching implications for tens of thousands facing similar charges in Turkey.
Selçuk Gültaşlı is a board member of the European Center for Populism Studies, an NGO based in Brussels. He was formerly the Brussels bureau chief of Turkish newspaper Zaman — which was closed by decree of the Turkish government in July 2016.
