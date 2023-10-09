Ireland's ex-commissioner Phil Hogan bags €1m lobbying EU

Phil Hogan, the Irish former commissioner, has made at least €1m from lobbying the European Union.
The figure is contained in a declaration submitted to officials in Brussels last week.
In the document, Hogan states that his firm generated revenue worth more than or equal to €1m in 2022.
The details suggest that Hogan has been doing extremely well since he was fo...
David Cronin is an Irish journalist living in Brussels. He is the author of the books Balfour's Shadow, Corporate Europe and Europe's Alliance With Israel. He is an associate editor of The Electronic Intifada, a website focused on Palestine.
