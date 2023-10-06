EU mulls extending Irini naval mission to Tunisia

The EU may extend its naval military operation Irini off Libya to include Tunisia, as a further means to prevent people from fleeing on boats towards Italy.

"For that, I need certainly the agreement of Tunisia, because it has to be done on territorial waters with Tunisia and the mission was conceived for Libya," said Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief on Friday (6 October).

His comments were made ahead of the meeting of EU heads of state and government in Spain's city of...