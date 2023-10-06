Ad
674 workers died as a result of an accident at work in France, followed by 601 in Italy and 435 in Germany (Photo: Unsplash)

Work-related deaths on rise in almost half of EU

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The number of fatal accidents at work increased in 12 EU member states from 2020 50 2021, and more than a fifth of all fatal accidents occurred in the construction sector, new Eurostat data shows.

674 workers died as a result of an accident at work in France, followed by 601 in Italy and 435 in Germany. On the other hand, Iceland, Cyprus and Luxembourg recorded fewer than 10 fatal accidents.

