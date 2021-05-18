Ad
Around 27,000 tonnes of plastics enter European seas every year (Photo: Bo Eide)

EU unveils roadmap to green maritime activities

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission presented on Monday (17 May) a roadmap to green economic activities at sea, including new targets to restore damaged marine ecosystems.

In the EU, sectors related to oceans, seas and coasts employ more than four million people. These include fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, maritime transport, port activities and shipbuilding - dubbed the 'blue economy'.

However, pollution, years of human over-exploitation, the increasing effects of climate change ...

