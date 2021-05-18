EU unveils roadmap to green maritime activities

The European Commission presented on Monday (17 May) a roadmap to green economic activities at sea, including new targets to restore damaged marine ecosystems.

In the EU, sectors related to oceans, seas and coasts employ more than four million people. These include fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, maritime transport, port activities and shipbuilding - dubbed the 'blue economy'.

However, pollution, years of human over-exploitation, the increasing effects of climate change ...