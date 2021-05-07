The Porto EU-India summit - let's not forget south Asia

In Porto, where for the first time together all the leaders of the EU and its member states will meet (albeit virtually) prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (8 May), there is an opportunity not only to add a new impetus to the relationships between Europe and India but also a chance to provide practical guidance to the EU Commission and the high representative for the joint communication on the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pac...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Simone Galimberti is the co-found of the NGO Engage - Inclusive Change Through Volunteering and blogs at Sharing4Good on social inclusion, volunteering, youth development, regional integration and the Sustainable Development Goals in Asia-Pacific.
Simone Galimberti is the co-found of the NGO Engage - Inclusive Change Through Volunteering and blogs at Sharing4Good on social inclusion, volunteering, youth development, regional integration and the Sustainable Development Goals in Asia-Pacific.