The slow death of EU Christian Democracy

In October 1946 the Swiss priest Joseph Meier attended a meeting of Italy's emerging Christian Democratic party.
He was surprised by what he heard: "The Italians stated that they were categorically opposed to the participation of delegates from Franco's Spain", he reported back to Switzerland, adding: "They insisted that democracy was the sole political system compatible with Christian beliefs."
Meier was surprised as before the Second World War, Christian parties' commitment to...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO that supports political participation.
