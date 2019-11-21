Ad
'There still has to be a realistic perspective of membership for the countries of the Western Balkans,' Angela Merkel said at the congress in Zagreb of the EPP (Photo: EU Commission)

EPP wants to re-open accession talks with Balkans

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Zagreb,

An emergency resolution adopted at the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Zagreb calls on the EU council and member states to commit to taking a positive decision on re-opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible.

During the last EU summit, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands blocked enlargement talks with these two Balkan countries.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

