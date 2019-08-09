Brexit row delays financial products transparency review

The uncertainty caused by Brexit has led to disagreement between the European Commission and its Paris-based financial regulatory body, about the usefulness of carrying out a review of financial products transparency.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has proposed to wait until the UK has left the EU, but the commission has told the authority it should carry out the review "as a matter of urgency", letters published this week reveal.

ESMA was put in place in 201...