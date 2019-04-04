EU customs control would kick in the day after no-deal Brexit

The EU will immediately introduce customs checks and collect import duties in the event of Britain leaving the bloc without a withdrawal agreement on 12 April.

All EU-27 members agreed that customs controls would have to be put in place for incoming goods as soon as Britain left the bloc, economic and tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters on Wednesday (3 April).

It means there would be major disruptions, and queues are expected at the tunnel and ports between the UK and...