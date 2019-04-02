British MEP removed from key role in Gibraltar row

A British MEP has been removed from the legislative file on post-Brexit visa-free travel to the EU for UK citizens in a row over Gibraltar.

Claude Moraes, a Labour MEP, has been forced out as the rapporteur - for granting a visa waiver for UK citizens to the EU, on condition of reciprocity - in a sign of Britain's shrinking leverage in the bloc.

The British MEP rejected a controversial text on Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, put forward by the council of member states i...