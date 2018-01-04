Ad
Mitsotakis is as media darling abroad - but the Greek media have uncovered parts of a murkier past (Photo: Nea Demokratia)

The overlooked past of the 'next PM of Greece'

by Nikolas Leontopoulos, Investigate Europe, Athens,

The current leader of the Greek opposition, New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is odds-on favourite to become the next Greek prime minister.

Both German and US media have dubbed him a "star of the people" offering Greece "a glimmer of hope".

A sworn reformist, he slams nepotism and corruption.

And yet that international praise ignores hard facts — such as the inclusion of his spouse in the Paradise Papers or his personal involvement in the biggest corruption ...

