The overlooked past of the 'next PM of Greece'

The current leader of the Greek opposition, New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is odds-on favourite to become the next Greek prime minister.

Both German and US media have dubbed him a "star of the people" offering Greece "a glimmer of hope".

A sworn reformist, he slams nepotism and corruption.

And yet that international praise ignores hard facts — such as the inclusion of his spouse in the Paradise Papers or his personal involvement in the biggest corruption ...