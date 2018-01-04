The overlooked past of the 'next PM of Greece'

The current leader of the Greek opposition, New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is odds-on favourite to become the next Greek prime minister.
Both German and US media have dubbed him a "star of the people" offering Greece "a glimmer of hope".
A sworn reformist, he slams nepotism and corruption.
And yet that international praise ignores hard facts — such as the inclusion of his spouse in the Paradise Papers or his personal involvement in the biggest corruption ...
Nikolas Leontopoulos is a Greek journalist working for the Investigate Europe team of investigative journalists from all over Europe.
