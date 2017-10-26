Ad
Carles Puigdemont argued that there was "no guarantee that justifies the convocation of elections." (Photo: president.cat)

Catalan leader spurns regional elections

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has rejected calling new elections in Catalonia and put the blame for the continuing deadlock on the Spanish government's "irresponsibility".

In a short address in the Palau de la Generalitat, the Catalan government's building in Barcelona, Puigdemont said there was "no guarantee that justifies the convocation of elections."

He said it was "impossible" to organise a vote.

Puigdemont said he wanted to avoid the application of article 155 of th...

