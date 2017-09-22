Ad
euobserver
MEPs want member states to 'provide incentives for the collection of unsold food products in food retail and food establishments and for their redistribution to charitable organisations'. (Photo: Ricardo)

Member states reject EU system of donating unsold food

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU member states are refusing to accept an idea by the European Parliament that would require them to set up a system for redistributing unsold food to charitable organisations.

The states, coming together in the Council of the European Union, reject the parliament's amendment to a European Commission proposal, outlining new rules on waste.

"In order to prevent food waste, member states should provide incentives for the collection of unsold food products in food retail and food es...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU tries to reduce share of 'food-wasting' biofuels
Circular economy: ambition in eye of beholder
'Paradigm shift' needed for circular economy
EU serves up soft proposals on food waste
MEPs want member states to 'provide incentives for the collection of unsold food products in food retail and food establishments and for their redistribution to charitable organisations'. (Photo: Ricardo)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections