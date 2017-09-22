Member states reject EU system of donating unsold food

EU member states are refusing to accept an idea by the European Parliament that would require them to set up a system for redistributing unsold food to charitable organisations.
The states, coming together in the Council of the European Union, reject the parliament's amendment to a European Commission proposal, outlining new rules on waste.
"In order to prevent food waste, member states should provide incentives for the collection of unsold food products in food retail and food es...
