German minister looks to 'relax' EU sanctions on Russia

German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel has repeated calls to relax EU sanctions on Russia in return for UN peacekeepers in Ukraine, but chancellor Angela Merkel is more wary of the initiative.

"It is urgently necessary that we look for a new start with Moscow," Gabriel said in Der Spiegel, a German magazine, on Thursday (14 September).

"Russian president Vladimir Putin has presented a proposal that will significantly improve the current situation … This should be taken as a basi...