EU rejects calls for 'freeze' in Turkey talks

The European Parliament and Austria's demands to suspend negotiations with Turkey in its bid to join the EU were roundly opposed by EU member states.

EU ministers on Tuesday (13 December) said Ankara's membership "accession process is open-ended" even though no new negotiating chapters will be launched in the foreseeable future.

Although talks have stalled since the last negotiation chapter was opened in June, the push for a formal freeze was meant to send a political signal again...