Ad
euobserver
Turkey's path to EU membership won't be formally frozen despite the post-coup crackdown (Photo: Reuters)

EU rejects calls for 'freeze' in Turkey talks

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament and Austria's demands to suspend negotiations with Turkey in its bid to join the EU were roundly opposed by EU member states.

EU ministers on Tuesday (13 December) said Ankara's membership "accession process is open-ended" even though no new negotiating chapters will be launched in the foreseeable future.

Although talks have stalled since the last negotiation chapter was opened in June, the push for a formal freeze was meant to send a political signal again...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU-Turkey migrant deal risks collapse, warns Austria
EU in damage control on festering Turkey relations
MEPs cancel Turkey trip as relations sour
MEPs intensify push to halt Turkey talks
Turkey's path to EU membership won't be formally frozen despite the post-coup crackdown (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections