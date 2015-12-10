EU launches migration cases against Croatia, Greece, Hungary, and Italy

The EU Commission stepped up pressure on Hungary, Italy, Croatia, Greece and Malta on Thursday (10 December) to register all migrants and refugees entering the EU and to follow European rules in dealing with asylum claims.
The EU executive started legal procedures against Croatia, Greece, and Italy for not registering migrants and refugees in the EU-wide fingerprint database, Eurodac, when they first arrive on the continent.
The commission said that between 20 July and the end of...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
