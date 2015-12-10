Climate finance: The EU’s best chance for action

As the world’s biggest donor for climate finance and disaster relief, the EU has the potential to play a pivotal role in the current climate negotiations.

Finance, along with the provision of other means of implementation, such as technology transfer and capacity-building, is one of the negotiations’ key stumbling blocks.

Back in 2009, developed countries pledged to provide at least $100 billion a year in “climate finance” by 2020 to help developing countries cut greenhouse gas em...