Ad
euobserver
Melting ice caps: EU has potential to play pivotal role in climate negotiations (Photo: Marina and Enrique)

Climate finance: The EU’s best chance for action

Green Economy
Opinion
by Charlotte Flechet, Brussels,

As the world’s biggest donor for climate finance and disaster relief, the EU has the potential to play a pivotal role in the current climate negotiations.

Finance, along with the provision of other means of implementation, such as technology transfer and capacity-building, is one of the negotiations’ key stumbling blocks.

Back in 2009, developed countries pledged to provide at least $100 billion a year in “climate finance” by 2020 to help developing countries cut greenhouse gas em...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU aligns with 79 developing states in Paris on climate
EU urged to give more climate money to world's poor
Phasing out fossil fuel would show true EU leadership
Melting ice caps: EU has potential to play pivotal role in climate negotiations (Photo: Marina and Enrique)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections