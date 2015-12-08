EU to force firms to report major cyber attacks

Negotiators from the European Parliament and national governments have reached an agreement on new cyber-security rules, shortly before midnight on Monday (7 December).
Companies which fulfil certain essential societal functions will have to make sure that they can resist cyber attacks, and report digital security breaches to national authorities.
It is the first time that EU-wide rules on cyber security are agreed.
The new EU directive will lay down the criteria to determi...
