G4S contract with EU under fire over Israel

G4S, one of the world's largest private security firms, could see its five-year contract with EU institutions scrapped following pressure from several dozen MEPs.
The multi-billion euro Anglo-Danish company was awarded a contract in 2011 to guard and provide surveillance and access-control services for EU buildings in Brussels.
But some 38 euro-deputies from all the big political groups now oppose renewing the contract in the lead up to a new tender next year.
On Wednesday (...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.