G4S contract with EU under fire over Israel

G4S, one of the world's largest private security firms, could see its five-year contract with EU institutions scrapped following pressure from several dozen MEPs.

The multi-billion euro Anglo-Danish company was awarded a contract in 2011 to guard and provide surveillance and access-control services for EU buildings in Brussels.

But some 38 euro-deputies from all the big political groups now oppose renewing the contract in the lead up to a new tender next year.

On Wednesday (...