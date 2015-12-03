ECB disappoints despite rates cuts and stimulus programme

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to fix interest rates at a record low of -0.30 percent and to extend for three months its stimulus programme for the eurozone economy.
The bank will continue to buy €60 billion in bonds each month – an operation known as quantitative easing (QE) – to boost growth and target a close to two percent inflation rate. It will extend the scheme to bonds issued by regional and local authorities.
"Today’s decisions reinforce the momentum ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here