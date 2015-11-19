Ad
Tory party has vowed to overturn the decision in lower house (Photo: parliament.uk)

Lords back vote for 16 and 17-year olds in UK referendum

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The House of Lords has backed giving 16 and 17-year olds the right to vote in the UK’s referendum on EU membership.

Peers, mostly from the opposition Labour and Liberal parties, backed the decision by 293 against 211 on Wednesday (18 November).

With surveys indicating that young people are more EU-friendly, the move was welcomed by politicians hostile to a British EU exit.

Hilary Benn, Labour’s shadow foreign minister, told the BBC: “Young adults should be able to have the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Brexit talks must get political, or face delay
Tory party has vowed to overturn the decision in lower house (Photo: parliament.uk)

EU Political

