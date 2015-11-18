Ad
At the Hungarian border, one of the EU's external borders. (Photo: Dan Lantner)

France and Commission push to fortify Schengen

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

In the aftermath of the Paris attacks, France and the European Commission are pushing for intensified measures on fighting terrorism and radicalisation as well as on border controls and arms regulations.

Ahead of an extraordinary meeting of interior ministers to be held on Friday (20 November), French authorities are asking for a strengthening of existing regulations and a quick adoption of plans already in the EU pipelines.

In a document seen by EUobserver, France is asking first...

