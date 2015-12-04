Ad
Member states want an EU PNR system but don't want compulsory rules to share the data with each other. (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

EU ministers back air passenger data sweep

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Interior ministers backed an EU plan to sweep up the personal data of airline passengers but may face opposition among some MEPs when it goes to vote next week.

Luxembourg's deputy prime minister Etienne Schneider on Friday (4 December) announced the ministerial agreement on the European passenger name record (PNR).

"After many years of discussion we've finally been able to get an agreement on a European PNR," he told reporters in Brussels.

PNR is meant to help police a...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



