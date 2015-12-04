EU ministers back air passenger data sweep

Interior ministers backed an EU plan to sweep up the personal data of airline passengers but may face opposition among some MEPs when it goes to vote next week.

Luxembourg's deputy prime minister Etienne Schneider on Friday (4 December) announced the ministerial agreement on the European passenger name record (PNR).

"After many years of discussion we've finally been able to get an agreement on a European PNR," he told reporters in Brussels.

PNR is meant to help police a...