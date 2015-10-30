When the EU shuts up, Erdogan moves in

Almost a week after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Istanbul, Turkish police, together with the judiciary, seized one of the country's largest media groups on the eve of the fateful elections on Sunday.
Of course, the media group was one of the few remaining critical voices in today’s Turkey, where 60-70% of the press is already controlled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his cronies.
The editor-in-chief of Bugun TV, Tarık Toros, managed to continue to broadcast ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
