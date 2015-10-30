Ad
Erdogan calculates well and moves quickly when he deems the atmosphere is ripe. (Photo: akparti.org.tr)

When the EU shuts up, Erdogan moves in

by Selcuk Gultasli, Brussels,

Almost a week after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Istanbul, Turkish police, together with the judiciary, seized one of the country's largest media groups on the eve of the fateful elections on Sunday.

Of course, the media group was one of the few remaining critical voices in today’s Turkey, where 60-70% of the press is already controlled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his cronies.

The editor-in-chief of Bugun TV, Tarık Toros, managed to continue to broadcast ...

