Bulgaria sends soldiers to Turkey border

Bulgaria is preparing to send up to 1,000 soldiers to beef up security on its 259-kilometre land border with Turkey, the government said Thursday (17 September).

“Today we shall probably send more than 50 additional troops. We are ready to increase them to 160 within the day,” defence minister Nikolai Nenchev told press.

“The total number of military the ministry is ready to help border police with is 1,000”.

The announcement follows reports that columns of Syrian migrants ...