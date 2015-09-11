Migrant quotas and Greek vote This WEEK

On Monday (14 September), all eyes will be on EU justice and home affairs ministers who will discuss the European Commission’s plan to deal with the current refugee crisis in Europe.
Ministers are expected to have a heated debate on the mandatory relocation scheme for migrants across Europe. A political agreement is expected, at best, though a subdued conclusion on further work on the proposal is more likely.
On Tuesday, a European Parliament committee will host a public hearing ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
