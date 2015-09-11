Ad
euobserver
EU justice and home affairs ministers will kick off the week discussing how best to tackle Europe's refugee crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Migrant quotas and Greek vote This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

On Monday (14 September), all eyes will be on EU justice and home affairs ministers who will discuss the European Commission’s plan to deal with the current refugee crisis in Europe.

Ministers are expected to have a heated debate on the mandatory relocation scheme for migrants across Europe. A political agreement is expected, at best, though a subdued conclusion on further work on the proposal is more likely.

On Tuesday, a European Parliament committee will host a public hearing ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU justice and home affairs ministers will kick off the week discussing how best to tackle Europe's refugee crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

