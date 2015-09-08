Ad
The law was drafted by Bulgaria’s former EU Commissioner Meglena Kuneva, who is now Borisov’s deputy in charge of European affairs. (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Bulgaria fails to adopt key anti-corruption law

by VESELIN ZHELEV, SOFIA,

Bulgaria’s parliament has failed to approve a key piece of legislation to fight high-level corruption in a setback for the government of centre-right prime minister Boiko Borisov.

Two small parties in Borisov’s four-way coalition opposed the draft law, which would allow anonymous tip-offs to trigger corruption investigations. The current legislation does not allow any such probes.

“We’ll submit the draft to the chamber again in three months,” Borisov said after the abortive first...

