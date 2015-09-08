Ukraine refuses to yield to Russia on EU trade

Ukraine has said there's no chance of postponing or changing its EU free-trade pact despite Russia’s threat of sanctions.
Ukrainian foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, told press in Brussels on Monday (7 September): “The first of January is the final date [for entry into life] of the pact. It’s an ultimate decision taken jointly by Ukraine and by the European Commission”.
“There’s no chance to influence this by the Russian side or any other side … there’s no chance of changing the ag...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.