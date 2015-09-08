Ukraine refuses to yield to Russia on EU trade

Ukraine has said there's no chance of postponing or changing its EU free-trade pact despite Russia’s threat of sanctions.

Ukrainian foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, told press in Brussels on Monday (7 September): “The first of January is the final date [for entry into life] of the pact. It’s an ultimate decision taken jointly by Ukraine and by the European Commission”.

“There’s no chance to influence this by the Russian side or any other side … there’s no chance of changing the ag...