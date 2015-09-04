From Fallujah to Brussels: a perilous route

Twenty-nine-year-old Saad Luhaibi left the Iraqi city of Fallujah just over five months ago. A bomb incinerated his car. His brother is dead.

On Friday (4 September), the father of five stood in a park outside a government office in Brussels with his two fellow asylum seekers, also from Iraq. They arrived a day earlier.

Fallujah, a large city in Iraq's western Anbar province, has been under siege for the past year as Islamic State (IS) fighters push their forces ever closer. Many ...