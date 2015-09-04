From Fallujah to Brussels: a perilous route

Twenty-nine-year-old Saad Luhaibi left the Iraqi city of Fallujah just over five months ago. A bomb incinerated his car. His brother is dead.
On Friday (4 September), the father of five stood in a park outside a government office in Brussels with his two fellow asylum seekers, also from Iraq. They arrived a day earlier.
Fallujah, a large city in Iraq's western Anbar province, has been under siege for the past year as Islamic State (IS) fighters push their forces ever closer. Many ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
