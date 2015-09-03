France, Italy, and Germany urge 'fair' sharing of asylum seekers

French, German, and Italian foreign ministers are urging a revamp of EU asylum rules amid a surge of people seeking refuge in Europe.
Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s Paolo Gentiloni, and France’s Laurent Fabius in a joint letter say a fairer distribution of asylum seekers is needed.
"The current refugee crisis is putting the European Union and all of its member states to a historic test. Over the past weeks, this crisis has become even more dramatic,” says the letter, a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
