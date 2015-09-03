France, Italy, and Germany urge 'fair' sharing of asylum seekers

French, German, and Italian foreign ministers are urging a revamp of EU asylum rules amid a surge of people seeking refuge in Europe.

Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s Paolo Gentiloni, and France’s Laurent Fabius in a joint letter say a fairer distribution of asylum seekers is needed.

"The current refugee crisis is putting the European Union and all of its member states to a historic test. Over the past weeks, this crisis has become even more dramatic,” says the letter, a...