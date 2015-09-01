EU court actions on asylum to multiply

The number of member states threatened with court action on how they apply EU asylum rules is likely to increase.
The Brussels executive earlier this week sent letters warning member states to comply with the rules or risk facing a panel of judges at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.
Natasha Bertaud, a commission spokesperson, told reporters on Tuesday (1 September) that president Jean-Claude Juncker had his services send a new series of “administrative letters”.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.