Corbyn victory could split main UK parties

The Labour leadership election has provoked much speculation and soothsaying, so allow me to indulge in a little more: the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader will be the next step in the fragmentation of both main UK parties.

The first reason is that a Corbyn victory could lead to all-out civil war in the Labour Party.

The second is that without an effective opposition, particularly in the period of time leading up to the EU referendum, the Conservatives will turn on them...