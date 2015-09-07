France reluctant to host large numbers of refugees

Europe's refugees crisis has revealed rifts in a French society at unease with itself.

According to a poll published on Sunday (6 September) by Le Parisien newspaper, 55 percent of French are opposed to imitate Germany and loosen rules for Syrian asylum seekers.

Sixty two percent say Syrians should be treated like all other migrants, with 36 percent saying that Syrians should get special treatment as war refugees.

In the meantime, 10,000 people demonstrated in Paris and oth...