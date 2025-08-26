EU-backed Libyan patrol boat fires hundreds of rounds onto rescue vessel, says NGO

An EU-backed Libyan Coast Guard boat fired hundreds of rounds at a charity vessel damaging onboard rescue speed boats and putting bullet holes in windows on the bridge, says an NGO.
The incident on Sunday (24 August) saw the Ocean Viking vessel fired upon by a Corrubia-class patrol boat donated by Italy in 2023 with support from EU funds.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.