EU-backed Libyan patrol boat fires hundreds of rounds onto rescue vessel, says NGO

An EU-backed Libyan Coast Guard boat fired hundreds of rounds at a charity vessel damaging onboard rescue speed boats and putting bullet holes in windows on the bridge, says an NGO.

The incident on Sunday (24 August) saw the Ocean Viking vessel fired upon by a Corrubia-class patrol boat donated by Italy in 2023 with support from EU funds.

