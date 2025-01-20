Ad
A boat set on fire by the Libyan coast guard (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen) (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Shadow cast over EU commission's 'do-no-harm' principle in Libya

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says a contractor it hired to monitor rights in Libya does not report on any evidence that its policies are harmful.

The statement on Friday (17 January) follows a three-year saga of document access requests by EUobserver after a senior European Commission official suggested otherwise.

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

