After years of delays, Libya's EU-funded rescue centre set to become operational

Libya's EU-funded search and rescue centre is soon set to become fully operational following years of delays, marking another step towards the externalisation of migration.
The European Commission had delegated the task to Italy seven years ago as part of a wider effort to prevent people from arriving on European shores and as a proxy against illegal pushbacks...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.