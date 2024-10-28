Ad
An abandoned migrant boat set fire by the Libyan coast guard. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

After years of delays, Libya's EU-funded rescue centre set to become operational

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Libya's EU-funded search and rescue centre is soon set to become fully operational following years of delays, marking another step towards the externalisation of migration.

The European Commission had delegated the task to Italy seven years ago as part of a wider effort to prevent people from arriving on European shores and as a proxy against illegal pushbacks...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

An abandoned migrant boat set fire by the Libyan coast guard. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

