Image of a Libyan coast guard vessel, financed by EU funds, and filmed firing shots during a rescue operation by Ocean Viking (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

EU to deliver two new patrol boats to Libya despite shootings

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is set to deliver two brand new patrol boats to the Libyan coast guard — despite repeated shooting incidents caught on camera during search-and-rescue operations.

On Monday (10 July), a European Commission spokesperson could not confirm their delivery date, noting the two vessels "are still under construction."

The European Commission, along with Italian authorities, already handed over one new patrol boat to the Libyans in...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

